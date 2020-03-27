Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA: FRA) recently:

3/27/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/26/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €78.00 ($90.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €89.00 ($103.49) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €78.00 ($90.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €87.00 ($101.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/25/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/19/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €87.00 ($101.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/13/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €38.07 ($44.27) on Friday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a one year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a one year high of €97.26 ($113.09). The business has a fifty day moving average of €54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €69.87.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

