Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Koenig & Bauer (SKB)

3/26/2020 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €42.20 ($49.07) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Koenig & Bauer stock opened at €18.00 ($20.93) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.34 million and a PE ratio of 7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17. Koenig & Bauer AG has a 12-month low of €14.42 ($16.77) and a 12-month high of €44.38 ($51.60).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

