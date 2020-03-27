Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s current price.

WW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,788,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,417. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.33. Weight Watchers International has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $332.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.39 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

