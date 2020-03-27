Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $55.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $89.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WELL. Raymond James lowered their target price on Welltower from to in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

WELL opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06. Welltower has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

