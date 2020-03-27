Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,825,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,241 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 0.7% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $259,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $2,642,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.28. 38,928,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,320,364. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.07.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

