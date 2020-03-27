Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,462,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941,086 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $2,977,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.07.

Shares of WFC traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. 1,264,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,320,364. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

