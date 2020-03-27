Wells Fargo & Co Trims Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Target Price to $85.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

SAIC opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

