Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.06. Welltower reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Welltower from to in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after buying an additional 532,774 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,155,000 after purchasing an additional 278,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,962,000 after buying an additional 421,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,284,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,167,000 after buying an additional 144,910 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,211,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,457,000 after buying an additional 1,103,394 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.06. Welltower has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 83.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

