Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Stake Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,309,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.32% of Welltower worth $107,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 10.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 46,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,794,000 after buying an additional 532,774 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Welltower from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Shares of WELL opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average is $82.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

