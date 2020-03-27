Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Longbow Research

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Longbow Research from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Longbow Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Wendys from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. Wendys has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wendys during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

