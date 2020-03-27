Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Wendys from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wendys in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wendys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,957,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,571. Wendys has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wendys by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wendys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at $3,630,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Wendys by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Wendys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

