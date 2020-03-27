Werner Enterprises (WERN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN):

3/23/2020 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Werner Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Werner Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Werner Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Werner Enterprises had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $40.03.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1,223.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

