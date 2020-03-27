Westaim (CVE:WED) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Westaim (CVE:WED) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.35 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of WED stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.75. 194,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,330. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.45. Westaim has a 12-month low of C$1.37 and a 12-month high of C$2.92. The stock has a market cap of $213.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 44.02, a current ratio of 44.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

