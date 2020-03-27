Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,872. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $497,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave purchased 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

