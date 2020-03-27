Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 39,516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

