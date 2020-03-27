Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,171,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the February 27th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 522,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

WMC stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 63,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 883.05 and a quick ratio of 883.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 32.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $30,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at $106,368.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $183,100. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

