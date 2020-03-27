Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the February 27th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DMO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 95,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,373. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $22.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMO. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 35,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

About Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

