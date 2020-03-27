Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 27th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 296,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 23,476 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

WEA traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $11.18. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,747. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.