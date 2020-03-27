Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Down 47.4% in March

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the February 27th total of 32,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,447. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 16,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

