Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 450,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,858,748. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $663,593.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,971 shares of company stock worth $2,478,832. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $1,019,202,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Western Digital by 6,696.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,203,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082,941 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 1,949.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,444,864 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $275,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081,673 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $316,494,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 24.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

