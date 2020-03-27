Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Major Shareholder Acquires $5,659,350.00 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc purchased 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,659,350.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ttwfgp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Ttwfgp Llc bought 145,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.82 per share, with a total value of $5,773,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Ttwfgp Llc bought 165,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $5,181,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Ttwfgp Llc bought 160,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $4,779,200.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Ttwfgp Llc bought 160,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $5,270,400.00.

WLK stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,779. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

WLK has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

