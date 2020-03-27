Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WLK. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.86. 1,182,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,779. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $5,270,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300. 72.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

