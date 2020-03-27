Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,209,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,663,283 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 4.72% of Westrock worth $523,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Westrock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Westrock by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Westrock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

WRK stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.