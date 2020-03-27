Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 3,169,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,497,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.32 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 55,364 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 609,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after buying an additional 327,090 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 101,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,446,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.