White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Stake Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.08% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $37,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 74,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 47,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $949.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,000.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,070.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $629.21 and a 12 month high of $1,168.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.51.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis acquired 1,050 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $840.00 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

