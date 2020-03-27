WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 365.2% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $18.34 million and $122,452.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0733 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, ZB.COM, FreiExchange and LBank. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 365.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022986 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, ZB.COM, FreiExchange, EXX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

