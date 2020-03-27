Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

WSR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 390,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,743. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.03. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO James C. Mastandrea acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,854,767.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

