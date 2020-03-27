WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,531 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.38% of WideOpenWest worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 119,431 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 355,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 138,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $3,286,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 162,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOW opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. WideOpenWest Inc has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.44.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WOW. B. Riley cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,325.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

