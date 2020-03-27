William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) – William Blair decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Neogen in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of NEOG traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,514. Neogen has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.73.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 7,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $477,768.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $517,034.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,022. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $61,007,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 2,384.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 404,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 388,660 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 96,085 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $4,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

