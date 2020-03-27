William Blair Upgrades Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Outperform

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.22. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Generac has a 12-month low of $49.84 and a 12-month high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $520,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,545,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 347.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

