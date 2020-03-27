William Blair Weighs in on Manitowoc Company Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

MTW stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 123,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,498,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,523.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.