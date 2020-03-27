William L. Hedgepeth Buys 5,000 Shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Stock

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) CEO William L. Hedgepeth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $38,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,886.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Select Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 121,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. Select Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $131.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Bancorp Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 1,581.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.