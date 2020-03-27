Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,998,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 656,366 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 10.33% of Williams-Sonoma worth $587,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,758,951.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.84.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

