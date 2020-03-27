Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 514.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,609,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,472 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,297,000 after buying an additional 623,864 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth about $76,973,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,175,000 after buying an additional 372,645 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth about $54,247,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.21. 1,292,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.40. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

