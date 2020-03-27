Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors cut its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,752,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 851,415 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.36% of Willis Towers Watson worth $353,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 514.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,609,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,983,000 after buying an additional 1,347,472 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 175,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,538,000 after buying an additional 38,321 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,997,000 after buying an additional 95,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.89. 384,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,265. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.40. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WLTW. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

