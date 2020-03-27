WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Lowered to $19.00

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSC. TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on WillScot from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of WillScot stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $10.29. 94,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72. WillScot has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in WillScot by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WillScot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in WillScot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

