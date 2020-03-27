Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 103,548 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 103,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.07 per share, with a total value of $10,776,240.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 134,267 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.80 per share, with a total value of $12,862,778.60.

On Friday, March 20th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 86,313 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.56 per share, with a total value of $8,938,574.28.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 116,502 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.65 per share, with a total value of $12,075,432.30.

On Monday, March 16th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 104,643 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.80 per share, with a total value of $10,652,657.40.

On Friday, March 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 84,364 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.41 per share, with a total value of $8,808,445.24.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 141,744 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.43 per share, with a total value of $15,936,277.92.

On Monday, March 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 184,900 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.14 per share, with a total value of $21,104,486.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 107,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.97 per share, with a total value of $13,062,987.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 72,900 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.19 per share, with a total value of $9,199,251.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 102,700 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.41 per share, with a total value of $12,776,907.00.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $4.33 on Friday, hitting $110.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,548. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.44.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

