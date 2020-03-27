Wings Trading Up 20.5% This Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Wings token can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC and Kyber Network. Wings has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $54,399.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.02564037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00195285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00040959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00034312 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Wings

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Livecoin, Gate.io, Binance, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Upbit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

