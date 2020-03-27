WINk Reaches Market Cap of $17.86 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $17.86 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002086 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

