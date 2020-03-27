Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €185.00 ($215.12) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WDI. Nord/LB set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wirecard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €176.72 ($205.49).

Wirecard stock traded down €1.84 ($2.14) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €99.66 ($115.88). The company had a trading volume of 1,756,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €116.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €122.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. Wirecard has a 12-month low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a 12-month high of €162.30 ($188.72).

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

