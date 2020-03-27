Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €210.00 Price Target at HSBC

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €210.00 ($244.19) price target by analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 110.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €176.72 ($205.49).

Get Wirecard alerts:

ETR:WDI traded down €1.84 ($2.14) on Friday, reaching €99.66 ($115.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a 1-year high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion and a PE ratio of 25.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €116.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €123.00.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.