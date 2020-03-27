Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,715,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 27th total of 13,270,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,878,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba bought 25,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $110,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 345,628 shares of company stock worth $1,425,344. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

