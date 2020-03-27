WISeKey International Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:WKEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:WKEY) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given WISeKey International an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WISeKey International in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:WKEY remained flat at $$4.57 during trading on Friday. 76 shares of the stock traded hands.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT). The company offers microchips in various IoT sectors, including connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.

