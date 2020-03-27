Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.48% of Wix.Com worth $29,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $29,983,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 260,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,446,000 after purchasing an additional 188,529 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of WIX traded down $13.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,452. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.45 and a 200 day moving average of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $156.40.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wix.Com from $165.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.