Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 4,000 ($52.62). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIZZ. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wizz Air to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,005 ($52.68).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WIZZ stock traded down GBX 140 ($1.84) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,283 ($30.03). The company had a trading volume of 366,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,464.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,769.22. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,526 ($59.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 8.87.

In related news, insider Iain Wetherall purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,110 ($54.06) per share, with a total value of £256,875 ($337,904.50). Also, insider Barry Eccleston purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, for a total transaction of £85,350 ($112,273.09).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.