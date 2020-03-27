WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRWSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $10.92 on Friday. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

