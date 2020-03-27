Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Update

Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a growth of 129.6% from the February 27th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE WF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Woori Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WF. Bank of America lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woori Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 1,961.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 0.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

