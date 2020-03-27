World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 324.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,923 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.56% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $28,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

