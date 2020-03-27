Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Worthington Industries posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 433.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

