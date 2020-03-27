Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WOR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,308. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $44.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

